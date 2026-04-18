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Two men shot after argument in downtown Tampa: TPD

Two men shot after argument in downtown Tampa: TPD
WFTS
Two men shot after argument in downtown Tampa: TPD
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a downtown Tampa shooting that injured two men Saturday night.

At 8:11 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of North Marion Street following reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals. One is in stable condition, while the other remains in critical condition, TPD said.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the individuals. Officers have detained a seprate person of interest and are working to determine their involvement.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further details will be released as they become available.

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