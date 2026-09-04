Two people killed in I-75 crash when vehicle hits street-sweeper: FHP

TAMPA, FLA. — Two people were killed in an Interstate 75 crash in Tampa on Friday after a vehicle collided with a street-sweeper, troopers said.

A GMC Sierra with two people inside, was traveling southbound on I-75 at about 4:40 a.m.

At the same time, a construction street-sweeper driven by a 46-year-old Brandon man was traveling southbound in the outside lane ahead of the GMC, a Florida Highway Patrol report stated.

Near Fletcher Avenue, the GMC overtook and collided with the rear of the street-sweeper.

The driver of the GMC, a 61-year-old Spring Hill man, and his passenger, a 47-year-old New Port Richey woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sweet-sweeper suffered minor injuries.

Two lanes were shot down due to the crash, snarling traffic on I-75. The roadway is expected to reopen by 11 am, FHP said in a release.