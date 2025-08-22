Ukrainian family looks for solutions ahead of status decision

TAMPA, Fla — Gleb Volinetsky and his wife, Olga, came to the United States through the United for Ukraine program in 2024.

But their journey started back in 2022.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, the family left using a train station in Odessa.

We spoke with Gleb and Olga through a translator.

"It was very scary, it was very chaotic, they were worried about the safety of their family and their kid. They decided to leave the country immediately," said Volinetsky.

Eventually, they landed in Tampa, starting a life and working for companies like Uber Eats.

Now a year in, they are wondering what will come next.

"We applied for the green card lottery and won the lottery, but the problem is it's a very long line, and we are behind in line, and we don't know how long it will take to receive the green card or even be considered for that," said Volinetsky.

The Diversity Visa Lottery awards more visas to families than it has to give out. The State Department can award up to 55,000 visas a year, but certain criteria must be met.

"One of the big issues is if you actually comply with the DV Lottery requirements," says Victoria Shelegina, an immigration lawyer based in Orlando, "Any misrepresentations in your current application, even unwillful misrepresentation, or if you have any, you know, previous immigrant history in the United States. So, God forbid you have any criminal record because that is the, even the smallest one, you know, so that could be a big issue.

For now, Gleb and Olga will continue to work and pay taxes, with hopes of remaining in the U.S. beyond May of 2026.

"We are trying to do our part, trying to make a living, support our business growth, and do everything we can for our family and our kids," says Olga, "And we are very hopeful from the U.S. government in giving us legal status."