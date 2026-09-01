USF police chase down man with gun, drugs on campus: USFPD

TAMPA, FLA. — A man was chased down by USF police officers after bringing a gun and drugs onto the campus, officials said.

The University of South Florida Police Department (USFPD) arrested 40-year-old Dwayne S. Bryant, 40, who was not affiliated with the school.

Bryant was riding an e-scooter while pulling a wagon near USF Beard Drive and USF Alumni Drive, USFPD officers said.

During the investigation, officers learned that Bryant matched the description of an individual identified in a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert related to an incident at Juniper-Poplar Hall.

When officers advised Bryant that he was being detained, he fled on foot. Officers chased him down a short time later.

The investigation determined the e-scooter had been reported stolen. Officers also recovered suspected narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a weapon.

Bryant was arrested and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on charges including:

• Dealing in Stolen Property

• Possession of Cocaine

• Possession of a Controlled Substance

• Resisting an Officer Without Violence

• Possession of a Weapon on School Property

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

“This arrest is another example of the proactive work our officers do every day to help keep the USF community safe,” said USF Police Chief Chris Daniel. “Our officers recognized suspicious circumstances, connected the individual to an ongoing investigation and acted quickly. Their awareness, persistence and teamwork resulted in an arrest, the recovery of stolen property and the removal of suspected illegal drugs and a weapon from our campus.”