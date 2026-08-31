Woman arrested in Hillsborough County on drug trafficking charge after meth found in vehicle: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said a woman and a man were arrested on drug charges after being pulled over for a traffic stop.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Forbes Road.

HCSO said deputies searched the vehicle and found a large quantity of methamphetamine, bags for distribution, two scales, a ledger, a glass bong, marijuana, and $918 in cash.

HCSO said Martha Gut, 58, told deputies the drugs belonged to her and was arrested. She is facing multiple charges, including one count of Trafficking Methamphetamine over 200 grams.

The driver of the vehicle, Ronald Gauley, 46, was also arrested for driving on a canceled, suspended or revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia.