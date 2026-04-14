Usher, Chris Brown to wrap up 2026 tour with Tampa finale

TAMPA, Fla. — Live Nation Concerts said Usher and Chris Brown’s 2026 co-headlining tour will wrap up in December with a final stop in Tampa.
The announcement said “The R&B Tour” kicks off on June 26 with 33 stops scheduled across the United States and Canada, ending with a Dec. 11 show at Raymond James Stadium.
Tickets will be available with Citi presale on April 21, followed by the R&B Tour Presale on April 23.
General ticket sales open on April 27 at 12 p.m. For more ticket information, go here.
Tampa Bay Catholics react to dispute between Pope Leo XIV and President Trump over Iran
The Pope criticized the war in Iran, prompting a response from President Trump on Truth Social. Local parishioners in New Tampa are sharing their thoughts on the ongoing war of words.