Usher, Chris Brown to wrap up 2026 tour with Tampa finale

TAMPA, Fla. — Live Nation Concerts said Usher and Chris Brown’s 2026 co-headlining tour will wrap up in December with a final stop in Tampa.

The announcement said “The R&B Tour” kicks off on June 26 with 33 stops scheduled across the United States and Canada, ending with a Dec. 11 show at Raymond James Stadium.

Tickets will be available with Citi presale on April 21, followed by the R&B Tour Presale on April 23.

General ticket sales open on April 27 at 12 p.m. For more ticket information, go here.