- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a dispute in Gibsonton on Aug. 11 led to gunfire and property damage.
- HCSO said deputies responded to Southwind Lake Drive and discovered bullets had hit a vehicle, a palm tree and several homes.
VIDEO: Dispute in Gibsonton led to gunfire, property damage: HCSO
- Deputies said the investigation led to 22-year-old Isaiah Gibson.
- Gibson faces charges of attempted murder with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in public or on residential property and shooting into or at a building, according to HCSO.
