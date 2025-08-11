VIDEO: Man rescued from burning home by Tampa Police officers

- Video shows Tampa Police officers save a man stuck inside a burning home.
- Tampa Police Department (TPD) said the officers rushed into the home in the 8400 block of N. Highlands Avenue Saturday evening with thick smoke pouring from the house.
Body camera video from one of the officers shows the officer yelling at the man to come to him and follow his voice. They then rushed into the home without any protective gear or oxygen and pulled the man to safety.
WATCH body camera video from TPDVIDEO: Man rescued from burning home by 2 Tampa Police officers
- TPD said everyone was treated for smoke inhalation and is okay.
