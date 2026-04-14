Video shows woman driving the wrong way near West Linebaugh Avenue: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) shared video of a woman accused of driving the wrong way drunk.
Video shows a wrong-way driver jumping a curb with her vehicle before she was stopped.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened near Sheldon Road and West Linebaugh Avenue.
Watch video:
Body camera video from HCSO shows the driver, Kami Ellis, 52, unable to turn off her car and attempting to give the deputy a Barnes and Noble gift card in place of her driver’s license.
She was charged with driving under the influence.
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