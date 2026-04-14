Video shows woman driving the wrong way near West Linebaugh Avenue: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) shared video of a woman accused of driving the wrong way drunk.

Video shows a wrong-way driver jumping a curb with her vehicle before she was stopped.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened near Sheldon Road and West Linebaugh Avenue.

Watch video:

Video shows woman driving the wrong way on Hillsborough County road: HCSO

Body camera video from HCSO shows the driver, Kami Ellis, 52, unable to turn off her car and attempting to give the deputy a Barnes and Noble gift card in place of her driver’s license.

She was charged with driving under the influence.