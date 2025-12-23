Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VIDEO: Vehicle fire on Veterans Expressway in Tampa, active roadblock

FHP said the fire was reported at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 23, and Tampa Bay 28 received footage of the fire.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said there was a vehicle fire on the Veterans Expressway (SR-589) in Tampa on Tuesday.

FHP said the fire was reported at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 23, and Tampa Bay 28 received footage of the fire.

As of 10 a.m., FHP said there is an active roadblock in the northbound lane of the expressway around mile marker 11.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

