TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said there was a vehicle fire on the Veterans Expressway (SR-589) in Tampa on Tuesday.

FHP said the fire was reported at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 23, and Tampa Bay 28 received footage of the fire.

FOOTAGE OF VEHICLE FIRE

VIDEO: Vehicle fire on Veterans Expressway in Tampa, active roadblock

As of 10 a.m., FHP said there is an active roadblock in the northbound lane of the expressway around mile marker 11.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.