TAMPA, Fla. — Right now, Tampa Bay 28 is partnering with Feeding Tampa Bay, Vigo Importing Company, and Duke Energy Foundation for our Food for Families and more initiative.

On Wednesday, Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan spent some time hanging out with dozens of volunteers who were getting their hands busy sorting groceries, cooking meals and making sure folks in our community don’t go hungry.

WATCH: Volunteers play important part in feeding families at Feeding Tampa Bay

Volunteers play important part in feeding families at Feeding Tampa Bay

Feeding Tampa Bay can’t do any of this without volunteers who come back day after day and week after week.

“Have you had any friends or family who you feel like have struggled more recently?” asked Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan.

“Absolutely, you know, I think a lot of people are just feeling the crunch,” said Amanda Boettcher, a Tampa Bay 28 employee.

Boettcher is one of many volunteers from Tampa Bay 28 at Feeding Tampa Bay.

She said giving back is something all of us can do.

“We all are a member of this community, you know. And there's people that need, people in need, all over our community. And if we can, if we can give back in a little way, beyond just telling their stories, then why not,” explained Boettcher.

“To enrich and feed our communities is part of our core values,” said Keving Lane from Winn Dixie

Lane volunteers regularly and sees the growing need firsthand.

“We've seen an increased need over the years, and that's why it's more important to us than ever to get out volunteer and support, you know, either in person or through donations, through the register,” said Lane.

“Every day our market runs Monday through Friday, and volunteers come in here and stock all of these things, even throughout the shifts, they're stocking shelves,” said Kate Scaglione, Feeding Tampa Bay’s assistant director of community engagement.

Scaglione showed Ryan around the warehouse, including the kitchen, where volunteers cook and put together meals.

“We have volunteers in there, two shifts a day, five days a week, and they're packing up anywhere well over like 800 meals a day to send out to our different partners,” explained Scaglione.

Feeding Tampa Bay simply can’t do any of this without its volunteers.

“We have anywhere from 5000 to 6000 volunteers a month that come and visit us. So, 60,000 or more a year are coming to support our mission,” said Scaglione.

Even this free grocery market inside the warehouse is stocked and operated by volunteers.

So, if you’ve never volunteered, Scaglione’s message is simple: give it a try! It just might be the best part of your day.

“At the end of the day, they're leaving here knowing that they made a difference in somebody's life who's experiencing food insecurity,” said Scaglione.



Share Your Story with Wendy



Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan is dedicated to helping our neighbors navigate the important topic of mental health. For years, she’s been connecting people to resources, listening to their challenges, and sharing their stories to decrease the stigma. You can connect with Wendy by using the form below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan is dedicated to helping our neighbors navigate the important topic of mental health. For years, she’s been connecting people to resources, listening to their challenges, and sharing their stories to decrease the stigma. You can connect with Wendy by using the form below.