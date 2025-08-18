Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wesley Chapel celebrates Indian Independence Day with vibrant parade and cultural festivities

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Hundreds gathered in Wesley Chapel Sunday to celebrate Indian Independence Day (Aug 15) with a vibrant parade and cultural festivities, marking 79 years since India gained freedom from British rule.

Along with a variety of cultural performances, dress competitions, and more, the event leaders said it is a colorful day of unity.

Last year, over 1,000 attended the event, hosted by the Mana American Telugu Association.

