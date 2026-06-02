Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Westbound I-4 ramp to McIntosh Road closing Tuesday night in Hillsborough County

FDOT
FDOT
FDOT
Posted

DOVER, Fla. — The westbound I-4 ramp to McIntosh Road will be closed Tuesday evening for overnight construction.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) says the closure at Exit 14 in Dover will begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, and last until 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, weather permitting.

Westbound motorists needing to reach McIntosh Road must take Exit 10, turn left onto Mango Road, turn left onto Hillsborough Avenue (US 92), and continue east toward McIntosh Road.

The closure is part of interchange improvements at Exit 14 in Hillsborough County. Drivers are urged to remain alert for construction workers and use caution in the work zone.

Clearwater Beach businesses frustrated with teen takeover

Clearwater Beach businesses say teen takeovers are now costing them money. On Sunday night, a 17-year-old was injured during a takeover that broke out in gunfire.

Clearwater Beach businesses frustrated with teen takeover

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

WFTS 480x360 Direct TV.jpg

About Us

Here's How to Get Tampa Bay 28 Back on DIRECTV