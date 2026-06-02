Westbound I-4 ramp to McIntosh Road closing Tuesday night in Hillsborough County

DOVER, Fla. — The westbound I-4 ramp to McIntosh Road will be closed Tuesday evening for overnight construction.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) says the closure at Exit 14 in Dover will begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, and last until 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, weather permitting.

Westbound motorists needing to reach McIntosh Road must take Exit 10, turn left onto Mango Road, turn left onto Hillsborough Avenue (US 92), and continue east toward McIntosh Road.

The closure is part of interchange improvements at Exit 14 in Hillsborough County. Drivers are urged to remain alert for construction workers and use caution in the work zone.