Westbound lanes of Polk Street closed between Tampa Street and Ashley Drive: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department said the westbound lanes of Polk Street are currently closed between Tampa Street and Ashley Drive.
Police said they are investigating a car fire with no injuries.
Eastbound lanes are still open, but police encourage drivers to take alternative routes to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
