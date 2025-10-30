Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Westbound lanes of Polk Street closed between Tampa Street and Ashley Drive: TPD

Tampa Police
Scripps News Tampa
Tampa police vehicle.
Tampa Police
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department said the westbound lanes of Polk Street are currently closed between Tampa Street and Ashley Drive.

Police said they are investigating a car fire with no injuries.

Eastbound lanes are still open, but police encourage drivers to take alternative routes to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Tampa Bay locals stranded as Hurricane Melissa ravages Jamaica

Polk County woman on honeymoon and Tampa restaurant owner among those unable to evacuate as catastrophic hurricane makes landfall with 185 mph winds.

Locals stranded as Hurricane Melissa slams Jamaica

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.