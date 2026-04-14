Wimauma man charged with attempted murder after shooting at boaters

WIMAUMA, Fla. — A Wimauma man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he fired several shots at four people fishing on Lake Wimauma.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said it happened Monday evening in the 5500 block of State Road 674. Deputies said 60-year-old Leo Palacios shouted at the victims from shore before going into his home, retrieving a firearm, and firing multiple rounds toward the boat.

No one was injured, according to HCSO.

One of the victims recognized Palacios, allowing deputies to locate him at his home.

Palacios faces four counts of attempted second-degree murder, four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of discharging a firearm in public or on residential property.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.