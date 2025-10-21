Woman killed in hit-and-run, Tampa police look to identify suspect

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday evening.

Police said the 40-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on N. 50th St. around 8 p.m. on Oct. 20.

The vehicle, believed to be a gray SUV, fled the scene and left the woman in the roadway, per the report.

TPD said a second car subsequently struck the woman, but the driver of that car immediately stopped, called 911 and remained on the scene.

Detectives are looking to identify the driver who fled the scene and urge anyone with information related to this case to contact TPD at 813-231-6130.