Moez Limayem unanimously selected by USF Board of Trustees as next president: USF

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida (USF) announced the Board of Trustees has selected Moez Limayem as president.

Limayem has served as president of the University of North Florida since August 2022 and was previously with the USF Muma College of Business for 10 years as the Lynn Pippenger dean.

“Dr. Moez Limayem is an outstanding leader, who brings a unique combination of deep ties to the University of South Florida and Tampa Bay region, valuable experience as a university president in our state and a strong record of accomplishments in student success and engagement, research excellence, fundraising, corporate partnerships and much more,” said USF Board of Trustees Chair Will Weatherford

The USF presidential search committee announced Limayem as the sole finalist for the president position on Sept. 30.

The selection is subject to confirmation by the Board of Governors, which is scheduled to consider Limayem's confirmation during its meeting on Nov. 6.

