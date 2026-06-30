York K-8 students in Hillsborough County create mural to inspire future generations

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — What started as a blank wall at York K-8 in Hillsborough County turned into a colorful mural that spans the side of the building.

It was all created by every student on the campus.

“It’s awesome because, like, I know that people will come up here and they’ll see my artwork," said student Myah Franklin.

WATCH York K-8 students create mural to inspire future generations

York K-8 students create mural to inspire future generations

“It makes me feel like proud it’s displayed on here. Like everyone’s artwork too,” said student Aaliyah Perez.

The mural is comprised of 1,400 pieces of clay, each one made by a different student.

“We used clay and then we painted them, and then we glazed them,” said Franklin.

“I also helped glue some of these for after school,” said Perez.

Students took part in the whole process.

“Each grade level has their own individual color,” said Jerry Turner, STEM Resource teacher at York K-8.

He’s the mastermind behind this project.

Turner told Tampa Bay 28 this all started after a donation from the Florida Wildflower Association, when the school was connected with Miami-based artist Xavier Cortada. The students and teachers then created a mural inspired by his artwork.

“Their own individual artist rendition of an eco-inspired art piece that paid homage not only to Mr. Cortada but also their connection to their environment, and different things that they’ve learned about their environment and being ecologically aware,” said Turner.

The mural is now part of the school building's structure for years to come.

“It’s a mural that’s going to be connected to the wall for all of eternity with liquid nails, so it’s going to be there forever,” said Turner.

“The installation pieces are about 6 or 7 centimeters in diameter. It doesn’t seem like a big deal, but when you see 1,400 of these in a giant mural, you do see the impact of one small piece and how it plays a role in a much larger picture,” he added.

That’s the message Turner and the students want people to get from this art.

“My favorite part is actually when you... look at everything, and you see the big picture and how one piece contributes to the entire mural, and it’s kind of like the campus, like every student here contributes to our campus in some way, shape, or form,” said Turner.

They hope students this upcoming school year, and many after, will look at this mural and feel like they can make a difference because no act is too small.

“All the kids who come in next year, and like, they get to see it. And get inspiration,” said student Sophia Rodriguez.



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. Larissa Scott stays on top of everything related to education and public health for Tampa Bay 28. If you have a story you want to share, send Larissa a message below.