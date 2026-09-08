TAMPA, Fla. — Fresh concerns are emerging about the future of Tampa’s historic Jackson House after part of the building collapsed, just weeks after city leaders approved $1 million to help stabilize and restore it.

The Jackson House Foundation, which owns the building, however, says it is not worried about the latest damage.

Watch report from Chad Mills

Fresh concerns emerge over future of historic Jackson House after partial collapse

In a brief phone call with Tampa Bay 28, foundation chair Dr. Carolyn Collins said the restoration contract has now been signed. She said most of the collapse in the affected area had already occurred last week.

She said the foundation’s board is scheduled to meet Wednesday and more details about the construction plans will be announced soon.

But the collapse is renewing concerns raised by some city leaders before the grant was approved.

WFTS Alan Clendenin

Tampa City Council Chair Alan Clendenin was one of two council members who voted against the $1 million grant. He said the condition of the Jackson House and the foundation’s progress toward restoring it raised serious questions.

“Unfortunately, it did not surprise me,” Clendenin said of the collapse. “All of this should have been prevented.”

He also questioned whether the Foundation had shown enough progress over the years to prove the restoration would actually happen.

“I would like to have seen, over the last few years, more proof-positive steps that renovations would actually occur,” Clendenin said. “When the foundation comes to council, they say all the right things, but again, just like everything in life, it’s not what you say, it’s what you do that matters. And unfortunately, what we’ve seen is that they haven’t done what needs to be done to save that building.”

WFTS

The Jackson House, on E. Zack St., is an important part of Tampa’s Black history. Built in 1901, it provided lodging for Black visitors during segregation.

The city does not own the building and cannot make the repairs itself. However, the city’s Chief Building Official has approved the foundation to begin emergency repairs even before securing proper permits.

The restoration project, meanwhile, is expected to cost at least $4 million and could take 18 to 24 months.

WFTS

Clendenin said some of the historic material may now be beyond saving.

“Some of the loss is irreparable at this point,” he said.

City Council members are expected to receive an update on the Jackson House Thursday.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.