Zac Brown Band announces Tampa stop on 'Love & Fear' tour

TAMPA, Fla. — The Grammy Award-winning music group Zach Brown Band announced a Tampa stop on their upcoming “Love & Fear” tour.

The multi-platinum band will kick off the 27-show tour this July before making a stop at Benchmark International Arena on Sept. 18.

Throughout their career, spanning more than a decade, the band has won three Grammy Awards, sold more than 30 million singles and 11 million albums, and created 16 number one radio singles.

Presale begins on Wednesday, Jan. 28, and general sale begins on Friday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m.

To sign up for presale, visit the Zac Brown Band website.