Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
29  WX Alerts
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Zac Brown Band announces Tampa stop on 'Love & Fear' tour

Coy Bowles, Zac Brown, Jimmy De Martini
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Coy Bowles, left, Zac Brown, and Jimmy De Martini of the Zac Brown Band perform at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Coy Bowles, Zac Brown, Jimmy De Martini
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Grammy Award-winning music group Zach Brown Band announced a Tampa stop on their upcoming “Love & Fear” tour.

The multi-platinum band will kick off the 27-show tour this July before making a stop at Benchmark International Arena on Sept. 18.

Throughout their career, spanning more than a decade, the band has won three Grammy Awards, sold more than 30 million singles and 11 million albums, and created 16 number one radio singles.

Presale begins on Wednesday, Jan. 28, and general sale begins on Friday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m.

To sign up for presale, visit the Zac Brown Band website.

Teen suffers cardiac arrest inside residence hall on Florida College campus

Tristin Flowers is a freshman at Florida College in Temple Terrace. He said he went into the bathroom and felt dizzy.

Hillsborough teen suffers cardiac arrest inside residence hall on Florida College campus

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.