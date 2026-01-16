1 dead after tree climbing incident at Sims Park in New Port Richey: Police

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — An individual is dead following a tree-climbing accident at Sims Park in New Port Richey on Friday, according to police.

Emergency responders went to the park after receiving reports of an individual who sustained fatal injuries while descending from a tree using climbing equipment, police said.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police also said the person has yet to be identified.

According to the preliminary investigation, the incident happened during a rappelling activity. Police determined the incident to be accidental with no foul play involved.

As a precaution, police said Sims Park is temporarily closed as investigators determine the cause and circumstances around the fatal incident.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.