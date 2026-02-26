Man wanted for 2023 murder of wife in Pasco County: PSO

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PSO) is asking for the public's help in locating 54-year-old Sean Suojanen, who now has an active homicide warrant.

PSO said Sean’s wife, Jennifer Suojanen, was found dead in her home on Dec. 20, 2023. And since then, Jennifer's family has waived their Marsy’s Law protections, giving deputies permission to release her information.

PSO describes Sean as six-feet, about 250 pounds, with brown eyes and dark blonde hair.

He was last seen on Dec. 21, 2023, near Margaret Drive in PortRichey, according to PSO.

If you have information on Sean’s whereabouts, you can submit a tip to the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online.

Tips can also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332)

There's also eligibility for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or reporting anonymously online. You must contact Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward, referring to case number: 23044018.