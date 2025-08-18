13-year-old student arrested for written threat in Pasco County: PSO

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) arrested a 13-year-old student for making written threats at Angeline Academy of Innovation.
PSO said there is no public safety threat to Angeline Academy. They are urging parents and guardians to speak with their children about the consequences of making threats.
Officials said children should report threats to law enforcement immediately and not share threats or rumors.
