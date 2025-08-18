Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

13-year-old student arrested for written threat in Pasco County: PSO

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) arrested a 13-year-old student for making written threats at Angeline Academy of Innovation.

PSO said there is no public safety threat to Angeline Academy. They are urging parents and guardians to speak with their children about the consequences of making threats.

Officials said children should report threats to law enforcement immediately and not share threats or rumors.

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.