LAKELAND, Fla. — The City of Lakeland is using artificial intelligence to keep a closer eye on potholes and other road damage around the clock.

As a professional truck driver, Tyrone Watson said one thing that really grinds his gears while he is on the road is potholes.

WATCH: Lakeland to use AI to quickly detect and repair potholes

“I come across them a lot, some of them look like they’ve been patched up, but not professionally,” Watson said.

Watson said those pesky potholes have caused wear and tear to his work vehicle.

“I tend to run through tires a lot. I have to repair shocks, etc. I do a lot of maintenance on my truck,” Watson said.

Lakeland is turning to AI to tackle one of drivers’ biggest frustrations.

City commissioners approved a four-year contract with Roadway Management Technologies to modernize how the city monitors potholes and other road issues.

Sensors will be installed on city vehicles already driving Lakeland's streets. As those vehicles move, the sensors measure pavement vibrations, detecting where cracks are forming and where potholes may soon develop.

“Photos are going to be captured every 75 feet on our city vehicles, to further process and evaluate the situation of the different potholes,” said Jamin Smith, spokesperson for the City of Lakeland.

At the end of each day, AI analyzes the data and creates a digital map showing the condition of roads across the city.

"It's going to take that information that's collected while they drive around, and it's going to send us the information to a database. That way we can further process and evaluate to ensure that the roads are safe," Smith said.

Previously, Lakeland relied on pavement surveys conducted every few years, a process city leaders said often meant damage was discovered after it had already worsened.

“So with this process and utilizing technology, we are able to get real-time updates that evaluate our roadways in order to make sure that our roads are safe for our citizens,” Smith said.

The technology rolls out in March and will cost the city $60,000 a year.



