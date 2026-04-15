16-year-old girl hospitalized after New Port Richey shooting: NPR police

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The New Port Richey Police Department said Wednesday morning it is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl hospitalized.

NPR police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. on April 15 on Colonial Drive, near Louisiana Avenue.

Police said the 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The was no threat to the public, per police.

Authorities said Richey Elementary School, Gulf Middle School, and Gulf High School are on controlled campus status due to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.