Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

16-year-old girl hospitalized after New Port Richey shooting: NPR police

Covering_Pasco.png
WFTS
Covering_Pasco.png
Posted

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The New Port Richey Police Department said Wednesday morning it is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl hospitalized.

NPR police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. on April 15 on Colonial Drive, near Louisiana Avenue.

Police said the 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The was no threat to the public, per police.

Authorities said Richey Elementary School, Gulf Middle School, and Gulf High School are on controlled campus status due to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Fort Meade unanimously approves controversial data center deal despite fierce public pushback

The vote clears a major hurdle for Stonebridge’s proposed data center campus, planned for more than 1,300 acres northwest of downtown.

Fort Meade approves controversial data center deal despite public pushback

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.