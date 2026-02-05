Rabies alert issued after raccoon tests positive in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A rabies alert has been issued in Pasco County after a raccoon tested positive for the deadly virus in the Zephyrhills area.

The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County confirmed the case after the raccoon was killed on Alston Avenue on Jan. 30.

Health officials warn that rabies is present in the wild animal population, and both people and pets should avoid physical contact with animals such as raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes. These animals carry a higher risk of exposing humans to rabies, which is almost always fatal if untreated.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to rabies should seek immediate medical attention. Prompt post-exposure treatment can prevent viral replication and is critical to protecting human health.

This 60-day alert includes these boundaries in Pasco County:



Northern boundary: South Ave

Southern boundary: Tucker Road

Eastern boundary: Zephyrhills Airport

Western boundary: Gall Blvd

The county suggests taking the following precautions to prevent rabies exposure:



Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Pasco County Animal Services at 813-929-1212.

Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to DOH-Pasco by calling 352-521-1450, Option 4.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Contact Pasco County Animal Services at 813-929-1212.

Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.