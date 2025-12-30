2 women killed, 2 children injured in head-on crash in Pasco County: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said two women were killed and two children were injured in a nearly head-on crash in Pasco County on Monday evening.

FHP said a Chrysler Pacifica, driven by a 76-year-old Zephyrhills woman with one passenger, was traveling eastbound on Blanton Road at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 29.

At the same time, officials said a Dodge Ram 2500 towing a utility trailer, driven by a 37-year-old Dade City man with three passengers, was traveling westbound on Blanton Road.

FHP said north of Plant Road, the Chrysler crossed into the westbound lane and collided nearly head-on with the Dodge Ram.

The report said the passenger in the Chrysler, a 60-year-old woman from Newcomerstown, Ohio, died at the scene of the crash. The woman driving the Chrysler was taken to the hospital, where officials said she later died from her injuries.

Inside the Dodge Ram, the driver and one of the passengers, a 41-year-old Dade City woman, suffered no injuries during the crash, per officials.

FHP said the other two passengers in the Dodge Ram were children, a 7-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, who both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story.