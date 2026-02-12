Peaceful student walkout held at Zephyrhills High School

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Students at Zephyrhills High School staged a peaceful walkout Thursday afternoon.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO) said additional law enforcement personnel were present as a precaution for the planned demonstration, which began at 12:30 p.m. By 12:40 p.m., students gathered in the school’s common area and were directed to disperse.

A smaller group of about 30 students continued protesting peacefully off school grounds. Officials confirmed there were no incidents tied to the walkout and emphasized there was no threat to the school.

Deputies said they were unaware of any U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in the area, and any information regarding ICE would need to come from the Department of Homeland Security.