2-year-old Dade City child struck and killed by pickup truck: FHP

DADE CITY, Fla. — On Friday before noon, a 2-year-old was struck and killed by a 20-year-old Dade City man traveling northbound on Hilltop Farms Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The Dade City man was driving a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck.

The 2-year-old was traveling south of Pindos Drive, walking northbound with his father, when he reportedly ran into the path of the vehicle and was struck, FHP said.

The child was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he later died from injuries.

The driver was traveling with an 18-year-old woman from Wesley Chapel. Neither sustained injuries.