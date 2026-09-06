8th annual 9/11 Memorial Mile walk in Lutz honors 25 years since September 11 attacks

LUTZ, Fla. — An annual walk in Lutz honored 25 years since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, bringing together veterans, first responders and community members to remember those who died that day.

The 8th annual 9/11 Memorial Mile Walk took place Saturday at Tampa Premium Outlets, with retired U.S. Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel Max Bowers serving as keynote speaker.

Bowers commanded the 3rd Battalion of the 5th Special Forces Group — the first boots on the ground in Afghanistan after 9/11. He shared the story of him and his men riding on horseback into Afghanistan less than a month after the attacks, carrying the emotions of millions of Americans.

He recalled the moment he first learned of the attacks.

"I was getting out of the shower and my son came running in and said, 'Dad, Dad, Dad. They flew planes into this big building in New York City.' And I said, 'Son, don't say things like that. That's awful,'" Bowers said.

Bowers reflected on how the tragedy united the country.

"9/11 was a day truly, under the most tragic of circumstances, the nation came together. There were no divisions. There were no Republicans or Democrats. There were Americans," Bowers said.

At the event, Bowers also honored Pasco County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Ryan Jackson, who was shot in the leg in March while attempting to arrest a man accused of shooting two people and killing one. Body camera video shows Jackson's K-9, Blake, shielding him after he was shot.

Bowers spoke about Jackson and others who protect the homeland.

"What I'd really like to speak to is this young wounded hero here, and he's very modest, which guys that do it for real are. We have two kinds of elements involved. We have those that secure the homeland. That's what these guys do," Bowers said.

Six months after the shooting, Jackson ran the mile with Blake, healthy and thankful to continue to serve. He drew on scripture to describe his commitment to the community.

"There's a passage in John from the Bible that talks of the good shepherd, and a good shepherd willing to lay down his life for the sheep, and although it was referring to Jesus speaking to himself, it also applies to us and how we treat our fellow citizens," Jackson said.

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