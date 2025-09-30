LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Authorities in Pasco County are once again reminding families that threats of violence in schools will not be tolerated, even if students think they are joking. Deputies arrested three preteens in less than a week for making violent threats, and school officials said the consequences can be life-changing.

WATCH: 3 Pasco County students arrested for school threats in one week

3 Pasco County students arrested for school threats in one week

The arrests come despite repeated warnings from school leaders and law enforcement. Six months ago, Pasco County’s superintendent and sheriff released a joint message urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of making threats.

But this school year has already seen its share of violent threats made on cell phones and social media.

On back-to-back days last week, two 11-year-old students from the same middle school were arrested for threats to kill. On Monday, a 12-year-old from another school was arrested on similar charges.

“Our middle school students, they sometimes feel they are invincible. They feel like their words don’t cause harm. But they cause a lot of harm. Not only to the individual but to themselves,” Pasco Superintendent John Legg said.

According to school district officials, between August and November of 2024, nearly 100 threats were reported across Pasco schools. Students can face immediate suspension or expulsion. Criminal charges can include false reports or written threats of violence, both considered felonies in Florida.

“Sometimes students think they are joking,” Legg said. “But that does not come across on written messages or on digital messages, and that is turned over to law enforcement, and they don’t know the tone, and it is viewed as a threat.”

To help families prevent these situations, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner Jennifer Cochran said parents need to pay close attention to what their children are doing online.

“What is their texting history look like? Is it strangers? Is it kids in class? Are they deleting messages? What are their apps? Things like Discord and Snapchat have that purposeful deceit or disappearance built into it,” Cochran said.

She added that parents should step in early when they notice signs of trouble.

“Checking in with them. If they are displaying signs of anger or isolation or you hear them make comments like they wish someone would pay, you have to take those seriously,” she said.

The district is urging families to report suspicious behavior through the FortifyFL app or by contacting authorities directly, rather than posting about it on social media.

Those needing immediate help can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.



Share Your Story with Erik



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

Contact Erik Waxler First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.