Local organizations teaming up to host foster parent education event to recruit more foster parents

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — There’s a growing need for foster parents in Tampa Bay, particularly in Pinellas, Pasco, and Hillsborough counties.

“Especially for teenagers and sibling groups, I think just with the economy and everything, the need is always there,” said Kymberlye Smith, Director of Licensing with Children’s Network of Hillsborough.

WATCH full report by Larissa Scott

Attempt to recruit more Foster parents

“Our foster parents are vital,” said Katie MacElroy, Director of Kinship and Licensing with Family Support Services.

Foster parents play a vital role in ensuring children have a safe place to live.

"They step in when children are at some of their most unstable moments and just by opening your heart and home, you’re able to provide that love, stability, and really help children thrive,” said MacElroy.

Placing kids who are in the foster system into a stable home is crucial for their well-being.

“They’re going through a traumatic event because they’re not with their families, and we need people that can not only open their heart but open their home so that they can have that opportunity to grow and be comforted in a time of need,” said Smith.

To help raise awareness for the need and recruit more foster parents, Family Support Services and Children’s Network of Hillsborough are teaming up with Old McMicky’s Farm to host a foster parent education event.

They had a similar event last year for adoption that was successful.

Owner of Old McMicky’s Farm, Ralph Zuckerman, told Tampa Bay 28 that the reason he started the farm was to be able to help the community.

“We serve kids and families, and what better way to help the community than to help find more families for children,” said Ralph Zuckerman.

The foster parent education day will be on Saturday, Oct. 11, at Old McMicky’s Farm from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The address to the farm is 9612 Crescent Drive in Odessa.

You’ll be able to learn everything you need to know about becoming a foster parent at the event.

“We want to be able to offer the community all the information that we have about foster care,” said Smith.

“We want them to walk away with the information they need to make the best decision for themselves and their family. Taking that first step to become a foster parent is huge, and one of the things we want them to know is they’re not out there alone. They’ll have community members, they’ll find out all the support that’s really going to help them to do the job that we’d love for them to step and do,” said MacElroy.

The event is free; you just need to register online.

“All children need a safe, loving, encouraging home. And all children deserve to know that they’re worthy of being loved. And anyone considering becoming a foster parent, number 1, we applaud you, and we encourage you to come out,” said Zuckerman.

There are many myths about being a foster parent that they hope to dispel at the event.

“A lot of people think you have to be a two-parent family home. A lot of people think you have to be rich, you have to be young. You don’t have to be any of those things. We have a lot of empty nesters. We have a lot of single parents,” said Smith.

“You don’t have to be perfect to be a foster parent, you just have to care,” said MacElroy.

Whether you’re ready to become a foster parent or you're just exploring the idea, you’re encouraged to come out.

“It really only takes one heart, one door to open for children to see things in a different light,” said MacElroy.

There will be current foster parents at the event to tell their stories.

“It’s going to be a really great day. We’re going to have foster parents here sharing their journey on becoming a foster parent, what it’s like from morning until night and just here to really answer questions as someone who is doing that work themselves,” said MacElroy.

Zuckerman hopes the backdrop of his farm will help people relax and enjoy,

“The farm kind of helps you remember what life is all about. We’re on a beautiful lake, it’s relaxing. It’s just a serene environment to come and remember what’s important to you,” he said.



Share Your Story with Larissa



Larissa Scott stays on top of everything education-related for Tampa Bay 28, but it’s not her only focus. From public health concerns to everyday expenses, Larissa is here for you. If you have a story you want to share, send her a message below.

Contact Larissa Scott First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Larissa Scott stays on top of everything education-related for Tampa Bay 28, but it’s not her only focus. From public health concerns to everyday expenses, Larissa is here for you. If you have a story you want to share, send her a message below.