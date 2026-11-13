Adoption Day gives 13 children permanent homes in Pasco County

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — There are about 20,000 children in Florida's foster care system at any given time. For 13 children in Pasco County, adoption day marked the beginning of a new chapter with permanent families.

The Pasco County courthouse in New Port Richey took on a different atmosphere for the occasion. Colorful characters greeted children in the hallways, and stuffed animals filled the jury box as families gathered to celebrate adoption day.

Watch report from Erik Waxler:

Pasco Adoption Day

Among them was Denise Robinson, who adopted three children she had fostered for the past four years: a boy named Mariano and two girls, Zoey and Nevaeh.

"Zoey and Nevaeh were so tiny when they came to me. They were 22 and 19 pounds and they were 3 and 2 years old. And they were so tiny and so afraid. You just love on them," Robinson said.

Susan Eby, president of Youth and Family Advocates, said the organization works to reunite children with their birth parents whenever possible. But when that isn't an option, adoption can provide the stability and permanent home children need.

"Some of these children have really experienced a lot of trauma and a lot of different placements sometimes. This may not be their first home that they've been in, so this is a very special day for them and we are so excited and proud to be a part of it," Eby said.

For Robinson, the adoption represents another milestone in a mission that has spanned two decades. She estimates she has opened her home to at least 100 foster children over the past 20 years.

"These do need somebody to love them. They are in this world, and no kid deserves to be in this world alone," Robinson said.

She acknowledges that fostering children can be difficult, but encourages others to consider helping, even if they can only make a small commitment.

"Whether you take one kid. Whether you take five. If you can just help out a little bit. Give a kid a Christmas. A Thanksgiving. A holiday where they can feel what it feels like to be loved, to have a family," Robinson said.

A total of 13 children were adopted during the courthouse celebration. Youth and Family Advocates said it helped 156 children find permanent homes over the past year.

For more information on YFA go to https://yfainc.org/



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.