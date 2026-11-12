PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A nonprofit that provides free vision screenings and eye care is expanding into Pasco County, bringing services to families who might otherwise have difficulty accessing care. The program is also raising awareness about children's eye health and concerns about the amount of time young people spend looking at phones and tablets.

Taniesha Jones recently brought her two children to have their eyes checked at the Metropolitan Ministries West Pasco location, where her family is living. Jones also had her vision tested.

Free vision screenings expand to Pasco County as concerns grow over children's eye health

“We are new here to the area so I don’t know all my resources. So, for them to have it right on campus is amazing,” Jones said.

Preserve Vision Florida is a nonprofit dedicated to improving eye health. The organization is bringing its free screening services to Pasco County for the first time. Program Director Miralee Berrios said a donation from the Holloway Foundation will fund the program for two years.

The screenings are intended to help people who might otherwise go without eye care, including those whose vision problems could affect their ability to work.

“And you don’t know how much this helps for the people that sometimes they can’t find even a job and that’s the people that we really, really want to help because if they cannot see, how can they work?” Berrios said.

People whose screenings identify a possible vision problem can receive a certificate covering a free appointment with an eye doctor and glasses if needed.

Children are a particular concern for the organization. Berrios said about one in three children screened by Preserve Vision Florida have a vision problem.

“We have two and three-year-olds having the vision of a 60-year-old person. A negative 5. A negative 6,” Berrios said, referring to the severity of some prescriptions.

Berrios said the organization is seeing more children with nearsightedness, also known as myopia. She believes the amount of time children spend looking at things up close, including phones and tablets, along with less time outdoors, may be contributing to the problem.

“They are having distance problems because the kids are only using their near sight. So they aren’t going outside to play, and by not going outside to play they aren’t using their distance vision,” she said.

The screenings can help identify potential problems early. During Jones' children's screenings, her son Clark showed no apparent vision concerns. Her daughter, Cari’elle, may eventually need glasses because of possible astigmatism.

Preserve Vision Florida plans to take its mobile screening van to different locations throughout Pasco County. The organization also works with families after screenings to make sure children who need additional care receive it.

“To make sure that that parent takes those kids to the eye doctor. Make sure that they went to the appointment. Make sure that they got the glasses,” Berrios said.

The goal is to identify vision problems and help families get the care they need, regardless of their ability to pay.

For information about free vision screenings or help accessing eye exams and glasses, visit Preserve Vision Florida’s website or call 813-874-2020.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.