PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A 19-year-old man charged with killing his 16-year-old girlfriend made his first court appearance Tuesday as friends and community members prepare to gather in Port Richey to remember the teenager.

Robert Timmons is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Victoria Perez.

During the court appearance, Timmons was appointed a public defender. When the judge asked how he was doing, Timmons responded, "Not the best."

Robert Timmons makes first court appearance in murder of 16-year-old Victoria Perez

Investigators accuse Timmons of shooting Perez during an argument inside a car in Spring Hill and then leaving her body near the road. Perez had been reported missing before her body was found Sunday.

Investigators say they were unaware of any previous reports of violence involving the couple. However, Perez's parents knew there had been problems in the relationship and had been trying to help their daughter distance herself from it.

Timmons is scheduled to appear in court in person Friday for another hearing.