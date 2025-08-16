PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An eight-month-old baby was killed early Saturday morning in an alcohol-related Pasco County crash, authorities said.
Antonio Miguel Bravo, 32, of Clearwater, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) after the crash.
WATCH: Baby killed in alcohol-related Pasco crash: FHP
According to an FHP report, a Chevy Silverado, driven by Bravo, was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 19 at about 1:36 a.m.
He then overtook an Audi sedan, driven by a 27-year-old Gibsonton man, which was slowing or stopped for other traffic just north of Flora Avenue at about 1:36 a.m.
Bravo then caused the front of the Silverado to collide with the rear of the Audi, the report stated.
An 8-month-old boy, the son of the Gibsonton driver traveling in a car seat in the rear seat, suffered serious injuries during the collision.
The baby was taken to an area hospital, where he died.
Bravo was determined to be impaired with a BAC (blood alcohol content) of 0.089, troopers said.
