ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Giving Tuesday was all about books at Chester Taylor Elementary School in Zephyrhills, where volunteers delivered hundreds of donated titles as part of a larger countywide effort to promote reading.

Friends of the Library volunteers brought the books to the school library on Tuesday. Some will be added to the collection while others will be handed out to students.

Gail Hannas, who volunteers at the Land O Lakes Library, said the impact is easy to see.

“To see the joy in the faces of children as they listen to stories as they hear or read new things and their eyes of wonderment. It’s a special feeling that you have and you want everyone to be able to pick up a book and enjoy.”

WATCH: Pasco volunteers deliver hundreds of books to students on Giving Tuesday

Pasco County’s Friends of the Library groups are nonprofit organizations run by volunteers that support local branches by organizing book sales, funding special events and providing resources for literacy programs. The groups accept donations of gently used books year-round at any Pasco County library location. Donated books are either added to branch collections, distributed to families and students in need, or sold to raise money for library initiatives, including early learning programs, author visits, and community outreach events.

Reading experts say early reading skills help children expand vocabulary, strengthen cognitive development and build emotional awareness, laying the foundation for success throughout school.

Hannas said she always has something to read and usually more than one book at a time.

“Historical fiction is just kind of a feeding my soul. And then I always try and have something going that’s just for fun. Something I don’t have to think about that I can just read.”

More information on donating books or supporting Friends of the Library programs can be found at www.pascolibrariesfriends.com and the Pasco County Library Cooperative website at www.pascolibraries.org.



