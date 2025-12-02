Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Search for missing, possibly endangered teen who went missing in the Lutz area: PSO

Pasco County Sheriff's Office
LUTZ, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PSO) said it is looking for a teen girl who went missing on Tuesday.

PSO said it is searching for Ni'Kayla Green, 16. Green was last seen around 2:10 p.m. in the 21800 block of SR 54 in Lutz. She is possibly missing or endangered, officials said.

Green is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 200 pounds, and has black hair.

PSO asked anyone with information on Green to contact the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102.

