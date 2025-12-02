Search for missing, possibly endangered teen who went missing in the Lutz area: PSO

LUTZ, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PSO) said it is looking for a teen girl who went missing on Tuesday.
PSO said it is searching for Ni'Kayla Green, 16. Green was last seen around 2:10 p.m. in the 21800 block of SR 54 in Lutz. She is possibly missing or endangered, officials said.
Green is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 200 pounds, and has black hair.
PSO asked anyone with information on Green to contact the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102.
Lightning fan suffers seizure, crashes car en route to game
Tyler Murdoch and his girlfriend Emily survived a terrifying car crash on their way to a Bolts game, then came the life-changing news.
Couple in car crash en route to Lightning game; then hit with life-changing news