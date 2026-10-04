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Bartow motorcyclist killed after crashing into sign near Pasco County roundabout: FHP

Troopers said the rider failed to negotiate a roundabout and left the roadway early Sunday morning.
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PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Bartow man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Pasco County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 12:03 a.m. on U.S. Highway 98 at Old Lakeland Highway, troopers said.

According to FHP, a Honda Fury motorcycle operated by a 53-year-old Bartow man was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 98.

Troopers said the rider failed to negotiate a roundabout at the intersection, left the roadway and struck a traffic sign on the opposite side of the highway.

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.

20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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