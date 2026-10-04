Bartow motorcyclist killed after crashing into sign near Pasco County roundabout: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Bartow man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Pasco County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
The crash happened around 12:03 a.m. on U.S. Highway 98 at Old Lakeland Highway, troopers said.
According to FHP, a Honda Fury motorcycle operated by a 53-year-old Bartow man was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 98.
Troopers said the rider failed to negotiate a roundabout at the intersection, left the roadway and struck a traffic sign on the opposite side of the highway.
The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.
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