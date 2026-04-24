Bicyclist dies in Pasco County crash with motorcycle: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An 87-year-old bicyclist from Land O' Lakes is dead after being struck by a motorcycle in Pasco County on Thursday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Around 8:45 p.m., an 81-year-old Lutz man was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on U.S. Highway 41. North of Swans Landing Drive, the bicyclist attempted to cross the highway, heading west, according to a news release.

The bicyclist entered the path of the motorcycle and was struck. They were pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital, per the release.