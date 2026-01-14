Dade City man dead after his truck he was working on backs into him: FHP

DADE CITY, Fla. — A 56-year-old man died Wednesday after being hit by his truck while he was working on at a home on Hartley Street in Dade City.
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the man was performing maintenance on a Toyota Tundra just before 10:30 a.m. Jan. 14, when the unoccupied vehicle began reversing and continued until it collided with the house.
The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
The investigation ongoing.
Family mourns Brandon High School student killed by train
Jewell McMillan, Jamar's mother, tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez she didn't realize Wednesday night would be the last time she'd see her son alive
'I'm really heartbroken': Family mourns Brandon High School student killed by train