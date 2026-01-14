Dade City man dead after his truck he was working on backs into him: FHP

DADE CITY, Fla. — A 56-year-old man died Wednesday after being hit by his truck while he was working on at a home on Hartley Street in Dade City.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the man was performing maintenance on a Toyota Tundra just before 10:30 a.m. Jan. 14, when the unoccupied vehicle began reversing and continued until it collided with the house.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The investigation ongoing.