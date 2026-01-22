Dade City woman dead, teen driver taken to hospital after collision: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Dade City woman is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Pasco County on Wednesday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the fatal collision happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 21, when a Ford F-150 driven by a 16-year-old driver was headed northbound on Curley Road.

FHP said a 45-year-old Dade City woman was driving an Audi Q5 westbound on Saint Joe Road, when the teen driver's truck failed to stop for a stop sign. The truck entered the intersection, colliding with the Audi.

Both vehicles were redirected from the roadway and struck a ditch at the intersection, according to FHP.

The Ford truck caught fire while the Audi overturned, ejecting the woman, per the report.

FHP said the Dade City teen driver who was transported to an area hospital suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, according to FHP.