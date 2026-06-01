LAND O' LAKES — Pasco County has completed the largest land preservation project in its history, protecting nearly 1,900 acres of ranchland in eastern Pasco County through a conservation easement that county leaders say will preserve wildlife habitat, water resources, and open space amid rapid growth.

The 1,893-acre 4G Ranch property in Land O' Lakes is the largest acquisition to date through Pasco County's Environmental Lands Acquisition and Management Program, known as ELAMP.

The county and the state of Florida split the approximately $68 million cost of the conservation easement.

"East Pasco, District 1, is probably one of the most rural districts in the county, and we would like to keep it that way as much as we can," said county commissioner Ron Oakley.

WATCH: Pasco County completes largest land preservation project in its history

Pasco County completes largest land preservation project in its history

County officials say the property is a critical link in a network of protected lands stretching across eastern Pasco County.

"When you see this kind of acquisition happen, it's actually one corridor," said Keith Wiley, Pasco County's director of parks, recreation, and natural resources. "You basically secure the connection between Cross Bar, Al Bar Ranch, and Conner Preserve to the south in one acquisition. It's exciting."

The property is a working cattle ranch and is part of Pasco County's Beneficial Water Reuse Project, which helps replenish the aquifer. The project has received national recognition, including awards from the Water Environment Federation, the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, and the American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists.

The land also provides habitat for wildlife, including sandhill cranes, roseate spoonbills, deer, and wild turkey.

The acquisition is the latest milestone for ELAMP, which has protected more than 8,600 acres across Pasco County since 2005. The program is funded through the Penny for Pasco sales tax, with a portion of revenues dedicated to environmental land acquisition and management.

Not everyone supports the program.

Some residents have criticized the use of taxpayer funds to purchase conservation easements and development rights, arguing that portions of the property contain wetlands and floodplains that would have been difficult to develop.

Others have questioned spending tens of millions of dollars on land that remains privately owned and is not accessible to the public as a park or recreation area.

Under the agreement, the Phillips family retains ownership of the ranch and can continue agricultural operations on the property. The family also retains ownership of its residence and a smaller portion of the overall property that is not included in the conservation easement and could be developed in the future.

County officials argue that protecting large, connected tracts of land before development occurs is the purpose of the program and helps preserve environmental resources for future generations.

Pasco County currently has five additional land acquisition projects under consideration through ELAMP.



Share Your Story with Erik



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

Contact Erik Waxler First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.