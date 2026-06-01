DeSantis endorses Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco for Florida Senate seat

PASCO CO., Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco for the Senate District 21 seat on Monday.

Governor DeSantis posted his endorsement on social media and said Nocco would be a "Strong conservative voice in the State Legislature."

Today I am happy to endorse Sheriff @ChrisNocco for Senate District 21! He has done a great job as Pasco Sheriff, stands fully behind our property tax elimination efforts, and will be a strong conservative voice in the State Legislature. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 1, 2026

The governor and Sheriff Nocco both spoke at a press conference on property taxes in Land O' Lakes on June 1.

In May, Nocco announced he would resign as Pasco County sheriff after 15 years to run for the state senate seat currently held by Ed Hooper, who is retiring with two years remaining in his term.

Because Nocco is leaving office before the end of his term, Ron DeSantis will appoint the next Pasco County sheriff rather than voters choosing one in an election.

Tampa Bay 28's Erik Waxler sat down with Nocco after he announced his campaign.

Nocco said he plans to remain sheriff until November, when the midterm elections take place.