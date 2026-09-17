TRINITY, Fla. (WFTS) — A Pasco County theater teacher says local arts organizations are being overlooked when it comes to state funding, while organizations in other counties receive thousands of dollars.

James Faurote, executive director of Center Stage Youth Theater in Trinity, has traveled to Tallahassee and spoken with local lawmakers as he seeks answers about the state's funding process.

WATCH: Pasco theater questions why local arts groups missed out on state funding

Pasco theater questions why local arts groups missed out on state funding

The theater's young performers have taken part in several productions including “Winnie the Pooh,” “Finding Nemo,” “Newsies,” “Madagascar” and “Shrek.”

They are now preparing for “Seussical the Musical.”

“You get to perform on stage, which is really cool. A lot of people watching you do the thing that you love,” student Esme Anderson said.

“I love it because it’s a fun way to make friends and perform," said student Annabelle Tait.

Faurote said programs like Center Stage have become increasingly important as school districts face challenges funding arts education.

“As soon as bad things happen, we are right there to say, ‘Hey, we are here; we want to help,’” he said.

WFTS Students practice for their upcoming performance.



There is $20 million available this year through the state's General Program Support grants for arts organizations across Florida.

According to the Florida Department of State, 563 applications were eligible for the 2026-27 funding cycle, with 187 receiving funding.

Faurote said Center Stage's application scored 92.5 out of 100 but received no funding.

“As the 11th-largest county in Florida, it really feels like a little bit more attention should be paid to us, especially when we are trying to grow here. The arts community in Pasco County is a growing community,” he said.

Faurote worries a lack of outside funding could eventually force programs like Center Stage to increase prices, potentially putting them out of reach for some families.

“We work to keep that price point low so that we don’t. We offer scholarships. We do the best that we can. But the funding gets tighter and tighter every year,” he said.

The Florida Council on Arts and Culture, a 15-member advisory council, makes funding recommendations. Applications are reviewed and scored by panels, while final funding is subject to the state's budget process.

“We got through all this process. We go through the ranking systems. We get our grade and everything. And then it kind of goes off, and then we get this list,” he said.

For now, Faurote and his students remain focused on the theater program and the opportunities it provides young performers.

“Everyone gets the attention they need. Everyone gets their moments too. So, we are not just doing theater. We are changing how theater gets done.”



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.