Osteen Road extension could impact longtime New Port Richey family, neighbors

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFTS) — A New Port Richey family considered one of Pasco County’s original pioneer families is worried it could lose part of its property to a proposed road extension.

Other residents in the area have similar concerns and reached out to Tampa Bay 28.

Richard Osteen and his wife, Judy, recently gave us a tour of their property, showing off an old magnolia tree and the sugar cane field they harvest to make syrup.

“That’s the finished product,” Richard said, showing the jar of syrup.

The Osteen family settled the land nearly 80 years ago. Over the years, development has grown around them, with schools and subdivisions now surrounding the property.

As development continues, Pasco County officials have been evaluating the need for additional roads.

Osteen Road, named for the family, is among the roads being considered for an extension. There is currently a gap of about a mile between Massachusetts Avenue and Orchid Lake Road. The proposed connection would run near Pepin Academies and through the Osteen property.

“It would take all those trees out there and it would go all the way down,” Judy said.

The proposed project also would run behind the home of Lauren Lanterman, who is concerned about the potential impact.

“It’s going to be a nightmare. It’s going to turn into a speedway,” Lanterman said.

“The county just can’t continue to do what they want, when they want," said John Bebe, who lives in the neighboring Ridgewood subdivision.

He said he has seen significant development in the area and is concerned about what additional traffic could mean.

“There’s apartment complexes going east of us, west us. And the roads can only handle so much congestion,” Bebe said.

Pasco County officials said they evaluated options for connecting the missing segment of Osteen Road between Massachusetts Avenue and Orchid Lake Road.

According to the county, the design alternatives would provide enhanced roadway connectivity, improved pedestrian access and opportunities for future connections to Little Road. Officials said the project is being evaluated to support safety, traffic flow and emergency routing.

The Transportation Engineering Department will present its recommendations to county commissioners at a future date.

Pasco County Pasco County officials tell me they evaulated options for connecting the missing segment of Osteen Road between Massachusetts Avenue and Orchid Lake Road.



For the residents who could be affected, however, one of the biggest frustrations so far has been what they describe as a lack of communication.

“Nobody has come and told us anything or showed us anything. We have not been offered a meeting to sit down and say, ‘What do you all think about these plans? Is there anything you’d like to see different?’” Judy Osteen said.

The potential impact on the Osteen family is especially significant because of its history in the county.

“Mr. Osteen got nominated as a Pioneer of Pasco County and then they are going to take his property. That’s mind-blowing to me. I’m sorry,” Lanterman said.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.