Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Driver crashes into Chase Bank in New Port Richey

Police
Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
Police
Posted

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — According to the New Port Richey Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at a Chase Bank located at 5029 U.S. Highway 19, on Monday at around 10:52 a.m.

Officers said preliminary investigations revealed the driver accidentally sped over the curb and crashed into the building.

Neither the people in the bank nor the people in the vehicle reported any injuries.

The bank is closed for service, and the investigation is ongoing.

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.