Driver crashes into Chase Bank in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — According to the New Port Richey Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at a Chase Bank located at 5029 U.S. Highway 19, on Monday at around 10:52 a.m.

Officers said preliminary investigations revealed the driver accidentally sped over the curb and crashed into the building.

Neither the people in the bank nor the people in the vehicle reported any injuries.

The bank is closed for service, and the investigation is ongoing.