Driver killed in Pasco County head-on crash: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A driver was killed in a head-on crash in Pasco County on Friday authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Kia Soul, was traveling eastbound on County Road 54 at about 6:11 p.m.

At the same time, a Hyundai Sonata was traveling westbound on CR-54.

A third vehicle, a Hyundai Velostar, was traveling westbound behind the Sonota.

East of Lumberton Road, the Kia entered the westbound lane and into the path of the Sonata, the FHP report stated.

The two vehicles collided nearly head-on with debris from the impact striking the Velostar, the report stated.

The Kia driver was taken to a hospital where he died.

The driver of the Sonata suffered serious injuries.

The Velosatar driver was not injured.