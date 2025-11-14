Person fires gun at juvenile after being hit in head Wesley Chapel shopping center, juvenile arrested: PCSO

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A juvenile has been arrested for battery after a gun was fired in a Pasco County shopping center.
Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said it has arrested the juvenile for battery on a person 65 years of age.
Deputies responded to Sierra Center Boulevard in Wesley Chapel around 6 p.m. Thursday for a shooting investigation.
A person over the age of 65 fired a gun after a juvenile allegedly stuck the victim in the head, PCSO said. No one was stuck by the bullet, deputies said.
The juvenile fled and was later arrested, according to PCSO.
