Pasco County lets the hens come home to roost

HUDSON, Fla. — After years of debate, Pasco County residents are now legally permitted to keep up to four backyard hens under a newly adopted county ordinance.

Sarah Brandemihl, who lives in Hudson, says she already has thirty chickens. Her property is in a more rural neighborhood and zoned for agriculture. "They are so cool to watch. They are so fun to have. They are really a great animal to have around," she said. She welcomed the county’s change, noting, "Everyone that wants them should be able to have them and that’s wonderful."

Under the county’s updated ordinance, homes may have up to four hens in a secure, clean coop located in a side or back yard; no permit is required and no roosters are allowed.

Brandemihl cautioned prospective chicken-keepers that it is not necessarily a cheap or simple alternative to store-bought eggs. "They are loud. Even the girls are loud. When they lay eggs they have an egg song that is quite loud. They are very messy. This used to be grass. It is not," she said. She added that egg production varies considerably by breed. "No breeds lay every day. There are some that lay 200-300 eggs a year. There are some that only lay 100-200 a year. So you are not getting eggs every single day."

She also emphasized the need to protect hens from predators including hawks, raccoons and dogs. "You have to make sure it’s fortified and they are safe. And they can get locked up at night. And you don’t have any issues with predators for anything else that you may have at your house."

The measure omits a previously discussed requirement for chicken owners to complete an educational course on backyard chicken care. Instead, the county recommends but does not mandate taking a University of Florida extension course.

Pasco County now follows neighboring counties such as Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Hernando in allowing four hens per residence. Dade City permits up to six hens within city limits.

Elsewhere in the Tampa Bay region, the city of Tampa allows up to ten hens with no roosters, provided the birds are kept in a coop at all times and the property meets size and setback restrictions.

Hillsborough County permits up to five hens on single-family and duplex lots, with coops confined to rear yards and roosters prohibited.

Experts caution that although backyard hens can provide fresh eggs and a sense of self-sufficiency, the start-up costs for coops, feed and predator protection can mean the savings are less than expected, especially when egg prices dip.

Pasco County officials say the ordinance takes effect immediately, and residents interested in keeping hens should check local zoning and neighborhood deed restrictions before setting up a coop.



